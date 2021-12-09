The Dorchester unveils renovation plans

As part of an ongoing investment programme to enhance, the Dorchester will commence a comprehensive renovation in February.

The renovation will be the biggest since 1989 and will start with the entrance to the hotel, the Promenade and the Bar at the Dorchester, as well as two guest floors.

Work is scheduled to be complete by September.

Two of the most renowned names in design have been appointed to transform the hotel: Pierre-Yves Rochon is reimagining the hotel entrance, the Promenade and the new guest rooms and suites, while Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has been appointed to re-create the bar.

The Dorchester will remain open for guests throughout this time with its popular afternoon tea served in the Orchid Room and a reinvigorated concept for the rooftop restaurant to be launched in the spring.

As the Grill, Alain Ducasse and China Tang completed refurbishments in the last few years, they will continue to remain open as normal, as will the Dorchester Spa.

The Ballroom, with its own entrance on Park Lane, the theatrical Penthouse & Pavilion rooms, and the Chef’s Table will continue to be available for corporate and social events.

Further details will be announced over the coming weeks.