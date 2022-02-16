One at Palm Jumeriah prepares for first guests

Omniyat has completed development on One at Palm Jumeriah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Managed by luxury hospitality brand, Dorchester Collection, the property welcomes residents to immerse themselves in a unique selection of luxury lifestyle experiences.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat, commented: “Following the culmination of hard work and diligence, we are proud to welcome the completed architectural masterpiece, One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, to the nation’s luxury property landscape, setting the standard in the global real estate industry.”

“Our flagship residential building and Dubai’s most sought-after address is guaranteed to offer a unique lifestyle as well as an unrivalled way of living, and it will be the most enviable address in the Emirate, an address that our residents can now call home,” he added.

As the leader and exemplar of luxury living in Dubai, Omniyat became the first developer to collaborate with acclaimed hospitality brand Dorchester Collection, to launch its first ever offering in the Middle East region.

This is a highly collaborative partnership, with luxury, quality and attention to detail being at the centre of both brand’s core values. Similar to Dorchester Collection, Omniyat appeals to discerning individuals who are well versed when it comes to luxury living and are looking for a particular lifestyle.

Christopher Cowdray, chief executive of Dorchester Collection, commented: “This project is a measure of true success, and together with Omniyat, the region’s architectural visionary and leader in the luxury real-estate landscape, we have now opened the doors to this new and iconic landmark on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.”

This residential landmark houses 94 immaculate and prestigious residences with extensive views and the utmost privacy without compromising décor and style.

The interiors and finishings are not the only reason why One at Palm Jumeirah is becoming the epitome of luxury living, the exteriors are an artwork in themselves.