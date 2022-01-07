Cattini to lead Hotel Eden in Rome

Dorchester Collection has announced the appointment of Mirko Cattini as general manager of the Hotel Eden in Rome.

He will take up the role on February 14th and will be taking over from Luca Virgilio, who is moving to London in January as general manager of the Dorchester.

With over 20 years’ experience in luxury hotels and resorts in the UK, Europe and Asia, Italian-born Cattini is currently the hotel manager of the Dorchester, London – a position he has held for over three years.

Previous roles include executive positions at the Corinthia Hotel, London; Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore; Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa, Cebu; and Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.

Christopher Cowdray, chief executive of Dorchester Collection, said: “We are delighted to promote Mirko to manage one of Rome’s most renowned hotels near the top of the Spanish Steps with its spectacular panorama and authentic Italian charm.

“Mirko has proven to be an impactful leader at the Dorchester, and we know that his skills and expertise will further enhance the legendary Hotel Eden.”