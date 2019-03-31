Parfitt handed marketing leadership of Dorchester Collection in UK

Dorchester Collection has announced the appointment of Emma Parfitt as area director of marketing communications for its three UK hotels.

Properties include the Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London’s Mayfair, as well as Coworth Park in Ascot.

Parfitt brings to Dorchester Collection extensive experience in the luxury hospitality industry, her most recent role being as director of marketing communications at the Savoy, London where she spent six years.

Prior to this, she held the role of PR and communications manager at Bulgari Hotels & Residences in London, leading the communications activities during the launch and post-launch periods.

Parfitt began her career on the editorial team for BA High Life and Business Life magazines, and a passion for luxury hotel brands subsequently led to a position with Dorchester Collection.

Her work will see her overseeing all global marketing communications strategy for the three hotels, and driving positive publicity and market activity.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew Rowlette, area director of sales and marketing, Dorchester Collection, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Emma back to the company.

“With her wealth of knowledge within the UK hospitality industry and a true passion for luxury hotels, I am confident that she will be a huge asset to Dorchester Collection.”