Gout to launch Dorchester Spa offering

Uliana Gout, a specialist in cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, will arrive at the Dorchester Spa later this week to begin offering a series of exclusive opportunities.

The founder of the London Aesthetic Medicine clinic, she is a world-renowned pioneer and thought leader in evidence-based aesthetic medicine.

Known for her uncompromising dedication to innovation, safety and aesthetic excellence, her famous LAM hyper-personalised consultation thoroughly explores a multitude of key factors through her unique signature approach including medical history, family history, genetic predisposition, occupation and lifestyle habits, leading to a completely bespoke programme for her clients.

The unique approach is innovation-led, hyper-personalised and entirely holistic.

Her philosophy is based on her signature ‘LAM multi-modal and multi-layered’ strategy ensuring all tissues from skin down to bone are optimally addressed using multiple treatments in each session.

ADVERTISEMENT

A menu highlight exclusive to The Dorchester is the LAM Luxe – the Red Carpet, the ultimate combination of five treatments to instantly optimise glow, hydration, smoothness and skin tightening whilst closing pores and treating any blemishes without needles, pain or downtime.

Commenting on the partnership, spa director at the Dorchester Spa, Sally Pedder, said: “The collaboration between the Dorchester and Uliana came through a shared value of complete discretion and respect for our guest privacy with a bespoke service from the moment they arrive.”