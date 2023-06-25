Say “I Do” at Aruba’s Fifth Annual Vow Renewal on Award-Winning Eagle Beach

Love is in the air on the One happy island as Aruba I Do, the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal, returns for a fifth year. Located on the sands of TripAdvisor’s #1 Best Beach in the Caribbean, Eagle Beach, this year’s milestone ceremony will take place on August 9, 2023. The news comes on the heels of new survey data from The Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA*) sharing that 80% of Americans feel that no matter how big or small the ceremony, vow renewals bring marital happiness for years to come.

In celebration of half a decade of saying “I Do” (again), the ATA went directly to the source. Teaming up with The Harris Poll to uncover how Americans really feel about formally reaffirming their marital vows, the ATA surveyed over 2,000 adults 18+,* and uncovered that 87% of Americans agree that vow renewals are a great way to celebrate a significant milestone or anniversary. Additionally, 83% agreed that vows can be renewed multiple times throughout a marriage and 86% felt vow renewals are an opportunity for couples to create new memories in a special location.

“Aruba is honored to host the largest vow renewal in the Caribbean for a fifth year and provide this beloved tradition to couples of all demographics worldwide to experience romance in a way unique to the One happy island,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “This year’s registrants have an average of 20 years of marriage together, making the event just that much more heartwarming to witness in the sand of the breathtaking Eagle Beach. “

With one of Aruba’s renowned sunsets in the background, couples will recommit their love, champagne in hand at the most romantic event of the summer. For those unable to witness the renewal in person, the ceremony will once again be globally accessible through a Facebook and Instagram live-stream, spreading the love past Aruba’s shores. Registration is open now for couples to attend the vow renewal by visiting aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in aruba.

Participating couples can also take advantage of romantic vacation packages that pair best-in-class hotel stays with some of the most romantic on-island activities and Aruba’s picturesque backdrop to rekindle their love. From bucket list worthy sunset sailing and couples’ massages to relaxing candlelight dining and breakfast in bed, couples can fall in love all over again on island – with an Aruba Ariba in hand!.

For more information on the ceremony or registration, as well as special discounts on hotel packages and experiences, please visit https://www.aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in-aruba and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.