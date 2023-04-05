World leaders to shape the future of sustainable tourism at ATM 2023

ATM 2023 will focus on ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ from 1-4 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Milestone edition witnesses 27% year-on-year rise in exhibitor participation, with growth across all show sectors

Over 150 speakers, including ministers, policymakers and industry leaders, across 63 sessions, spanning travel, tourism, hospitality and more

ATM’s 30th edition will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors and over 34,000 attendees from over 150 countries

