Saudi Arabia’s latest airline, Riyadh Air, has acquired the Airline Designator Code RX from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), marking the airline’s first official engagement with the global airline community.

The new IATA code was acquired during the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit, which took place in Istanbul on June 4, 2023. In response to the announcement, the airline’s chief executive Tony Douglas said that the code would be on “every touchpoint that our guests see as they take flight with us.” He added:

“The Riyadh Air team has been able to meet with industry stakeholders and experts to discuss safe, efficient, and technologically advanced topics in the global air travel industry. The code reflects our ambition to be a digitally led airline, having the connection of innovation and state-of-the-art technology.”

IATA codes play a significant role in the travel industry and the efficient organization of air transportation for both passengers and cargo. These codes are essential for airline identification, international bookings, and the smooth operation of ground service teams at airports

Source: Simpleflying.com

ADVERTISEMENT