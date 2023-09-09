Sandra Oliva Joins Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center as Hotel Manager

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center introduces Sandra Oliva as Hotel Manager, marking ten years of her tenure with the global brand. Joining the team from Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, the Philadelphia-based property is her fifth Four Seasons assignment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Sandra and welcome her to Philadelphia and the tight-knit community here in the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection,” says Cornelia Samara, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. “I worked closely with her during our time at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, and together, we have the experience to spearhead world-class properties.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is another iconic hotel we now have the pleasure of overseeing, and with Sandra by my side as Hotel Manager, I know the team will be led with personality and passion as we continue to raise the guest experience to new heights.”

“I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to discover different cultures and live in different parts of the world with Four Seasons, but no matter where my career takes me, I find that the people make each property so unique,” says Sandra. “Reuniting with Cornelia is truly an honour, and I look forward to creating magic together as a dynamic duo!”

As a French citizen born in Lima, Peru, with a multicultural background, natural charm and fluency in four languages, entering the world of hospitality and tourism was a seamless transition for Sandra. After earning two graduate degrees – one in hotel and tourism management, the other in marketing, she headed for Paris beginning her first job as an events coordinator for an international hotel group. With sights set on furthering her career in hospitality through Four Seasons, Sandra applied to Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, where she landed a sales position. Later, her endeavours with the company took her to Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, followed by Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, where she spearheaded sales and marketing at both.

Come 2020, longing to be near her family, Sandra took a brief interval from hospitality and made her way to Paris, where she accepted an offer to co-direct the Louis Vuitton flagship store in Place Vendome. However, one year later, her love for Four Seasons called, and she returned to the brand’s Florence property, but this time in operations, as Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. Today, continuing to build upon her existing skill sets and returning to North America, Sandra is embarking on a journey above the clouds as Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center.

When she isn’t networking and servicing as a dedicated hotelier, Sandra enjoys disconnecting by living a “bon vivant” style, and is eager to discover the rich culinary scene in Philadelphia – and she never misses a beat when salsa dancing. With her partner, a pianist and conductor, they look forward to embracing the rich classical music scene in Philadelphia.

Sandra will bring her infectious energy, drive and enthusiasm to Philadelphia allowing her to make meaningful connections with Hotel guests and the Philadelphia community.