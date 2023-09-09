IHG Expands European Footprint with Six New Hotel Indigo Properties in Key Markets

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has accelerated the growth of its Luxury & Lifestyle estate in Europe by adding six Hotel Indigo properties to its portfolio.

Opening soon, Hotel Indigo Bordeaux looks forward to welcoming guests in France this Autumn, while Hotel Indigo Trieste – Palazzo Kalister, Hotel Indigo Florence and Hotel Indigo Turin in Italy, Hotel Indigo Jerez in Spain, and Hotel Indigo Faro in Portugal have been signed as IHG continues to expand its footprint across its southern European markets.

It’s the latest milestone in the rapid growth of the Hotel Indigo brand, which has 145 open hotels and 128-strong pipeline globally, and is introducing itself to must-visit destinations around the world at a rapid rate, capturing the spirit of local neighbourhoods everywhere.

Hotel Indigo Bordeaux, France – Situated in the renowned bohemian district of Le Quartier des Chartrons, the hotel will feature 100 guest rooms, four meeting rooms and a rooftop restaurant that provides unforgettable panoramic views over the Garonne River. It’s located just a few steps from the tramway, with direct access to the main train station and the Cité du Vin wine and trade museum.

Hotel Indigo Trieste – Palazzo Kalister, Italy – Signed in partnership with long-term collaborators Gruppo CHC, this conversion project will transform the historic town’s stunning 19th Century palace into a 107-room hotel, ready to welcome guests in 2025. It’s situated near to the Italian/Slovenian border in an area thriving from cruise ship tourism to its local port and the opening of a major convention centre in 2020.

Hotel Indigo Florence, Italy – Set to begin opening in late 2023, this 160-key property is located close to key attractions in historic Florence, including the Duomo and Piazza della Signoria. Signed in partnership with Grape Hospitality, the hotel will boast two destination restaurants, an additional bar in the interior courtyard and gym, as well as underground parking in the heart of the city.

Hotel Indigo Turin, Italy – This 50-room hotel will open later this year, again in partnership with Gruppo CHC. It’s location in the historic heart of Turin – close to the Piazza Castello, Royal Theatre and Gardens, and Palasport Olimpico arena – will be ideal for leisure guests and business travellers visiting the renowned northern Italian city.

Hotel Indigo Jerez, Spain – Signed as a conversion project in partnership with Meravo Management AS, this 78-room hotel in the centre of Jerez will open in early 2025. Comprising two historic Andalusian buildings, the stunning property will be perfectly located for guests visiting the Alcázar de Jerez de la Frontera, a Moorish 11th Century fortress, the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art, a famed riding school with horse shows and a carriage museum, and the Sherry Triangle, the heart of the region’s Sherry production.

Hotel Indigo Faro, Portugal – A stunning rooftop swimming pool with views across the lagoon and marina is just one of the treats awaiting guests when this 127-room hotel opens in mid-2025. Signed in partnership with Mercan Properties, the property will embrace the sights and sounds of its neighbourhood, immersing visitors from near and far into the unique story of its city, the capital of the Algarve region.

Eric Viale, Managing Director – Southern Europe, CIS & Georgia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “At IHG we are growing our business rapidly across Southern Europe, and are delighted that these six outstanding Hotel Indigo properties will add to our footprint in Iberia, France and Italy – key markets for us, where we partner with some outstanding owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Hotel Indigo brand is a huge success story for IHG in Europe and around the world, and we’re continuing to expand its portfolio with wonderful properties that provide guests with memorable stays entrenched in the stories of their neighbourhoods. Hotel Indigo is set to double its portfolio over the next three to five years and continue its strong growth as one of the largest lifestyle brands in this fast-growing segment, and its ongoing expansion in Europe will play a major part in this.”

The Hotel Indigo brand has a strong focus on sustainability which is embedded in both the design and operation of its properties, including through the use of bulk amenities, the absence of single use plastics, and the utilisation of energy efficient equipment and materials. These commitments fall within IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow 10-year responsible business plan, which is aligned to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Having grown rapidly since launching in 2004, Hotel Indigo has reached 145 open hotels and 128-strong pipeline globally, including outstanding properties in some of the world’s best destinations. Recent and upcoming openings include Exeter, Panama City Marina, Brisbane City Centre, Tokyo Shibuya, and Guadalajara Expo.

*Figures as of 30 June 2023.