Virgin Hotels Glasgow signed for debut in 2022

Virgin Hotels has unveiled plans to open and operate a new hotel in Glasgow, Scotland.

Expected to debut next year, Virgin Hotels Glasgow will be the brand’s second Scottish hotel to be signed and will be managed by Virgin Hotels.

The property will be located at 236-246 Clyde Street, which is in a prime city centre position overlooking the River Clyde in the heart of Glasgow’s shopping area, making it an ideal base to explore the city.

The hotel will showcase panoramic river views and feature 242 rooms.

“Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is a proud Glaswegian,” said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

“Since launching our first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand, always ensuring that our offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travellers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Silk Property Group alongside Siggis Capital as the asset manager, architects 21st Architecture and RM Funds as a financial partner.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow,” said James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels.

“Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more, making it the perfect destination for our newest hotel.”

The property joins Virgin Hotels’ rapidly growing roster, which includes Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville and recently opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The brand has announced additional openings this year, Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City this fall.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami are planned for 2022 and beyond.