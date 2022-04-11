Sabre makes Eroam travel technology a gold-level developer partner

Sabre has made eRoam Travel Technology a Gold-Level Developer Partner to support its leisure clients to offer tailor-made packages to their clients.

The B2B leisure sales platform uses Artificial Intelligence to help operators and agencies identify product to generate additional revenue opportunities.

Gold developer partner status in Sabre’s Developer Partner Network brings a broader range of technology solutions offered by the GDS.

Sabre-connected agencies, tour operators and destination management companies will benefit from the tie-up by being offered solutions to support their specific business needs.

Latest AI technology will enable travellers to be provided with personalised offers and recommendations and the tools to create their own flights and packages, and to book tours and activities online

.

Martin Cowley, chairman of eRoam, said: “Through our partnership with Sabre, we are continuing to fulfil our mission of transforming the way that leisure travel is searched, booked and sold, thereby supporting agencies to increase business opportunities and provide essential end-to-end customer experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our next generation leisure travel solution enables Sabre-connected agencies to create a compelling traveller experience, helping to position them for growth.”

Sabre Developer Partner Network is an open network through which agencies can find tech partners to support their businesses.

Marcos Pinedo, vice president, partner solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions, said: “Throughout this time of recovery, our focus has been on providing the solutions that will enable our customers to maximize business opportunities as travel rebounds.

“By partnering with leading industry developers such as eRoam, we are able to address our customers’ needs, help them to tap into recovery growth and enhance the trust of travellers.”

Sabre had been recognised as World’s Leading Crew Management Solutions Provider 2020 and Europe’s Leading Travel Merchandising Solution Provider 2020 at World Travel Awards