Hilton debuts first Galapagos property

Hilton will mark its Galapagos debut with the conversion of the Royal Palm Galapagos Hotel to the Curio Collection by Hilton brand on the Galapagos island of Santa Cruz, further expanding the company’s Latin American portfolio.

The renowned property will remain owned and operated by its current management company, led by Diego Andrade Murtinho, and maintain the property’s commitment to sustainable, responsible travel.

The 21-room boutique estate nestled among the world’s most distinctive island ecosystems is anticipated to convert to Hilton in July 2022, further expanding the company’s Latin American portfolio.

With an anticipated conversion in July 2022, Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton will represent the first international hotel brand name with a presence in the destination and will adhere to Hilton’s global environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy known as Travel with Purpose.

Owned by Serinatura S.A. and celebrated for its tradition and legacy in the community of the Galapagos, the existing Royal Palm Galapagos hotel immerses guests into a pristine natural environment on Santa Cruz. The island is one of the most important within the archipelagos and is home to Tortuga Bay, the Charles Darwin Research Station and a port for ecologically responsible cruising. Secluded on a 160-hectare estate in the lush Miconia Highland Forests adjacent to the Galapagos National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the hotel is sheltered within a valley between two extinct cinder cone volcanoes and features nine areas of geological interest from craters to lava tunnels.

Sustainability is at the epicenter of the hotel’s ethos and woven into the hotel’s operations, engagement with guests and the community. Royal Palm Galapagos is the only hotel with a Miconia and Escalesia Reforestation Program and a Rain Harvesting program helping to ensure the destination remains resilient for generations of travelers to come.

“The signing of Royal Palm Galapagos marks a momentous milestone for Hilton, our Caribbean and Latin America portfolio and the brand, as we welcome the sustainability-focused property to our growing Curio Collection of more than 115 one-of-a-kind hand-picked hotels and resorts around the world,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture and design, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Nestled in a life-changing destination, this picturesque boutique hotel will offer guests a truly unique travel experience while continuing to protect and preserve the destination’s ecosystem.”

Born in 2000 out of a passion for travel, nature and environmental connection, the boutique hotel is comprised of 21 casitas and villas built around nature and brimming with the charm of an Ecuadorian Hacienda. Guests can recharge at the estate’s picturesque pool, spa and fitness center, or enjoy the natural wonders of the Galapagos by experiencing one-of-a-kind wildlife encounters from green turtles to beautiful birds, while enjoying the highest level of comfort and services provided within the protected eco-sensitive location. For an extra immersive dining experience, the hotel features the only fine dining restaurant located inside a cavern within one of the property’s lava tunnels. This once-in-a-lifetime experience gives guests a glimpse of the incredible forces that created the archipelago, while they enjoy a tasting menu inspired by local culture and ingredients.

Expected to join Curio Collection by Hilton in July 2022, the hotel is currently undergoing a renovation plan including a refresh of the lobby, spa, guest rooms and dining. The renovation will complement and reinforce the hotel’s existing sustainable architecture and design, with a continued focus on local sourcing, as well as environmental programs including its water reduction system where it reuses the water from rain and recycles almost 90% of its residues, a Plant-a-Tree Program and on-site produce farm utilized by the restaurants.

“At Hilton, we recognize that we have a critical responsibility to protect the communities where we serve, which is reflected in our ESG strategy, Travel with Purpose. We look forward to working with this legendary property to continue to protect this incredible destination, and to further programs that allow our guests to travel to locations such as this, sustainably and responsibly,” said Jean Garris Hand, vice president, global environmental, social and governance, Hilton.

The Hilton Effect Foundation, the company’s global philanthropic arm that seeks to advance Hilton’s Travel with Purpose goals, has been engaged in projects across the region, including partnering with organizations such as The Nature Conservancy to protect native Ecuador fish species and Galapagos Conservancy to feed and protect the critically endangered Floreana Giant Tortoise.

Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton will join Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands.

