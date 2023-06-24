RYANAIR CELEBRATES 6 MILLION PASSENGERS AND 20 YEARS OF OPERATIONS AT NEWCASTLE AIRPORT

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has celebrated 6 million passengers and 20 years of operations at Newcastle International Airport

Ryanair was the first low-cost airline to operate at Newcastle Airport, starting with its first flight from Dublin in 2003. That same year, Ryanair opened its Newcastle Airport base, growing to carry over 1.1m passengers p.a. to/from Newcastle Airport on its 2 based aircraft.

Ryanair’s Newcastle Summer ‘23 schedule will deliver:

2 based aircraft ($200m investment)

20 total routes incl. 2 new routes to Barcelona & Shannon

130+ flights per week

7% growth on S22

1.1m passengers to/from Newcastle p.a.

Supporting over 800 jobs incl. 60 direct jobs

This summer, Ryanair operates its biggest ever summer schedule at Newcastle Airport with over 130 weekly flights across 20 routes incl. sunshine destinations, like Barcelona, Palma, and Zadar, offering Newcastle customers/visitors unbeatable choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer ’23 getaways and driving invaluable inbound tourism for the region at the same time.

To celebrate 6 million passengers and the 20 years of operations at Newcastle Airport, as well as its record-breaking Newcastle schedule for Summer ‘23, the airline has launched a special seat sale with fares from just £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“We are delighted to celebrate 6 million passengers and 20 years of operations at Newcastle Airport. Ryanair has operated at Newcastle Airport since 2003 and our record Summer ’23 schedule of more than 130 weekly flights across 20 routes will not only provide Newcastle’s customers/visitors with an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for their Summer ’23 getaways, particularly Barcelona, Milan, Chania, Gdansk, Riga, Shannon, Wroclaw, and Zadar where we operate exclusively to/from Newcastle Airport, but will continue to promote important regional development through the support of over 800 local jobs, and delivery of even greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.

To celebrate 6 million passengers and this significant milestone, we have launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport added:

“We are delighted to celebrate 20 years of partnership with Ryanair, an airline that has continuously invested in the North East since starting operations in 2003. Two decades later Ryanair supports over 800 jobs in the region, from cabin crew to engineers, and will operate its biggest ever programme from Newcastle this summer. North East passengers will be able to choose from over 130 flights a week, flying to 20 destinations across Europe, including Ibiza, Zadar and Milan.”