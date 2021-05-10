Wizz Air reveals schedule for next summer

Wizz Air has announced its flight schedule for next summer.

The low-cost carrier hopes many travellers will be booking now for a long-awaited holiday next year, with the airline offering a network of over 80 destinations from 12 UK airports.

With new bases at Gatwick, Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff, along with 26 brand new routes introduced in the past year alone, there are now even more affordable travel opportunities available to customers across the UK.

Passengers travelling from London Luton have the choice of over 70 exciting routes, including flights to the lively Spanish city of Malaga, the beach hotspot of Dalaman in Turkey, or the blissful Italian island of Sicily, located at the heart of the Mediterranean.

Travellers in the south of England can also enjoy flights to popular holiday hotspots, such as Athens, Lanzarote, Malaga, and Malta, all from Gatwick Airport.

For those with their sights set further afield, Wizz Air offers direct flights from Doncaster Sheffield to Larnaca in Cyprus, or for those with their heart set on Spain, why not fly to the white sandy beaches of Fuerteventura, the second largest island in the Canary Island archipelago.