ROMANTIC POSSIBILITIES EVERYWHERE

As you explore Saint Lucia, you are sure to discover romance around every corner. Visitors can sign up for sunset cruises or private beachside dining experiences with champagne and delicious seafood dishes. Many tours are eager to accommodate special requests for proposals or special moments to show your love.

At the end of the day, curl up in one of the top hotels or resorts in the Caribbean. Your hotel staff can help you celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, and other events with your special someone. Come for the pristine beaches and unforgettable snorkeling, but stay to enjoy the Caribbean’s culinary highlights and to dance the Quadrille long into the night.

SET UP THE PERFECT PROPOSAL

Have you found the one? Are you ready to ask for their hand in marriage and begin your lives together? There are few better places to pop the question than on Saint Lucia. Talk to your hotel concierge or your tour guide to create the perfect proposal experience.

Set up a romantic candlelight dinner on the beach where you can tell them how you feel, or head out on a hike through the rainforest to propose with the Pitons in the background. Saint Lucia romance is all over the island, helping you set the mood for an intimate proposal.

Plan your nuptials and honeymoon in Saint Lucia for memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. With her windswept beaches and moonlight-soaked seascapes, she exudes romantic mystique. Amid some of the finest Caribbean destination wedding and honeymoon settings imaginable, your happily-ever-after truly will be.

Voted as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

As an island named the “World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” by the World Travel Awards twelve times, Saint Lucia is a refuge and an escape for lovers. The weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways of your dreams take place in Saint Lucia; the island’s luxurious accommodations will do justice to the occasion. You’re sure to cherish these memories for a lifetime.

From dazzling beaches to unique locations, Saint Lucia has the perfect venue for any couple. Imagine being married with the iconic Piton Mountains as your backdrop. Or choose one of many stunning locations with incredible views from cascading waterfalls and beautiful gardens to elegant plantation houses and historical churches. The island’s luxurious resorts also offer many attractive venues and great wedding packages.

For more on how you can capture the romance on this amazing island go to https://www.stlucia.org/en_UK/discover-saint-lucia/romance/