Rixos Water World Aktau Hotel opens in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has welcomed the opening of a new all-inclusive luxury resort, Rixos Water World Aktau Hotel.

With 500-rooms, the property sits on its own 420-meter-long beach, offering some 500 square metres of promenade pier and a sunbathing area.

For discerning travellers, there are a total of 23 suites and 15 luxury villas.

Now fully operational, the property will employ 750 people, with training taking place at the Mangistau College of Tourism.

In addition, some of the hotel staff will be trained in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

It also becomes the fifth Rixos hotel in Kazakhstan – with the company also offering accommodation in capital Nur-Sultan as well as Almaty, Shymkent and the Burabay resort zone.

The hotel, with a total area of 150,000 metres squared of space, is 42-kilometres from the local airport, and just 20-kilometres from the centre of Aktau.

It is home to a stunning Water World park, offering a wide variety of slides and pools.

The hotel also promises a rich entertainment program with open air concerts, themed parties and festivals.

Various types of spa treatment – including a Turkish hammam, Roman pool, snow room and sauna – complete the offering.

Mahmut Zharimbetov, general manager of Rixos Water World Aktau Hotel, said: “Rixos Water World Aktau will become a new place of first-class recreation for both the guests of Aktau and its residents.

“We have created all the conditions for the comfort of our guests.

“A distinctive feature of the Rixos Hotels chain is first-class service anywhere in the world.

“We also adhered to this when developing the concept of a hotel in Aktau.

“Our hotel is ready to receive guests throughout the year.”

Founded in 2000, Rixos is one of the fastest-growing five-star luxury hotel companies in the world.

The company currently employs more than 8,000 people, with 25 properties located across Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirate.

Rixos welcomes more than one million guests annually.

Kazakhstan Invests

The hotel is part of a series of investments from the Kazakhstan ministry of culture and sports, with a combined value of over $8 billion.

“More than 20 large cities are located just three hours of flight from Aktau,” explained Orazgul Kazistay, manager of Kazakh Invest.

“This will attract tourists not only from Kazakhstan, but also from neighbouring countries.

“In general, the Mangystau region has unique natural beauty and has great potential to attract tourists.

“Experts estimate the possible volume of tourist flow at 740,0000 visitors per year.”