Manchester Airport closes terminal as demand stumbles

Manchester Airport will once again close terminal two in the coming days as travel demand continues to slump following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials mothballed both terminals two and three during the height of the outbreak in the UK, with both reopening again in July.

Now, the former will close again.

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our airlines and retailers to align our operations with demand and to deliver the best possible customer experience.

“This has included introducing a number of new measures to keep passengers safe and give them the confidence to travel through Manchester Airport, in line with government guidance.

“With that in mind, we have taken the decision to close terminal two again from September 2nd.

“All such decisions are driven by our commitment to deliver the best possible airport experience to customers, colleagues and our airline and retail partners.”

From next week, all flights will operate from terminals one and three.

“Passengers who were due to fly from or into terminal two after that date should contact their airlines to confirm which terminal their flight will be transferred to,” added Smart.

“Our terminal two car parks will also close effective of September 2nd, although customers who have booked parking after this date will be able to transfer their booking to an alternative car park.”