Rixos Premium Magawish Suites to open next month

Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas will open on March 15th in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Situated at the heart of the bustling town, the five-star property passes through a spacious landscape of over 255,000 meters-squared.

Holidaymakers can indulge in an elegant array of 410 suites and villas with the smallest suite flaunting a 53 meter-squared space.

Boasting panoramic views of the Red Sea with its crystal blue waters, guests can luxuriate in its warmth and breeze.

Take a dip into the 30 pristine pools or achieve tan lines over the scenic vista offered by the one kilometre stretch of the sandy Beach Area with an option to unwind at the beach cabanas.

“We are delighted and pleased to share an extensive move to expand our presence in Egypt.

“Striving to surpass the successes we have reached with other properties in the country, the opening of Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas is for our valued guests to experience a distinct all exclusive – all inclusive, luxurious, and world-class quality of hospitality services,” Erkan Yildirim, managing director of Rixos Hotels Egypt said.