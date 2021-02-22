Maldives sees recovery in tourism sector

The Maldives has continued to see a recovery in its tourism sector, with 147,744 tourist arrivals recorded between the start of the year and February 17th.

For comparison, the destination recorded 177,140 visitors in January last year.

At present, the top source market for tourist arrivals is Russia, followed by India.

Other top markets include France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Maldives launched its Covid-19 vaccine operation this month.

President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and first lady, Fazna Ahmed, were two of the first to receive doses of vaccine, along with other government officials.

As of February 10th, 20,161 people have been vaccinated in the Maldives.

The ministry of tourism also launched an initiative to vaccinate workers in the tourism sector to create an even safer scenario for the industry.

Currently, there are over 140 resorts and over 330 guesthouses in operation in the Maldives, along with over 135 liveaboards and 11 hotels.

There are 27 airlines connecting the Maldives to the rest of the world at this time.

While there is no mandatory quarantine for arrivals, all tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to departure and submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, conducted a maximum of 96 hours prior to departure to the Maldives.