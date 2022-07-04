Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi set to be UAE’s iconic new hospitality hub

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is an iconic architectural landmark that unites the very best of Arabic and Turkish culture, dining and hospitality. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s retail, entertainment and residential hub, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is a multifaceted resort presiding over sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline.

As a destination, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi dares to be different; an upscale, all-inclusive, cosmopolitan, cultural, and relaxing lifestyle hub, elevating guest experience through chic design, luxury amenities, delectable gastronomy and dynamic entertainment and leisure.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi reflects the versatility of Abu Dhabi as the ultimate destination: both a cosmopolitan city abounding with enriching experiences and an archipelago with a rich natural and aquatic heritage. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi seamlessly fuses sophisticated aquatic and arabesque design to tell the story of Abu Dhabi from its ancient seafaring origins to a thriving cosmopolitan city that takes pride in its heritage and ultimate luxury experiences.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi comprises of 563 spacious guest rooms equipped with luxury amenities; an enviable outdoor area with 3 swimming pools, a separate kids pool area, and whitesand beach with private cabanas; 10 signature restaurants and bars; a luxurious Executive Lounge featuring panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf; a revitalising NatureLife Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre; 10 private meeting rooms with top-of-the-range audiovisual equipment; and a grand ballroom seating up to 1,000 guests.

Located on the furthermost tip of the capital, the waterfront hotel is the ultimate destination for those looking to relax, recharge and bask in the luxury of the hotel’s five-star facilities as part of the all-inclusive or multi-board concept. Guests can rejuvenate at Nature Life Spa or enjoy a quick trip to the nearby Abu Dhabi Corniche. With the dazzling Abu Dhabi skyline on one side and breathtaking views of the sun setting on the Arabian Gulf on the other, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi combines the best of both worlds.

Adventurous travellers can participate water sports and fitness classes hosted by Exclusive Sports Club or journey further afield to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, Yas Island or Al Reem Island to experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer. Parents can revel in the stunning sea views as they relax on the beach, while the kids are entertained at Rixy Kids Club. The fully-supervised Rixy Kids Club is a colourful sanctuary curating a dynamic itinerary of edutainment activities that cater to all interests.

Guests can indulge in cuisine from around the world while dining in signature outlets located across the property. At Turquoise, Rixos’ signature all-day dining restaurant, guests will experience various flavours from world-class cuisines served in an open-buffet concept. Guests seeking an Italian flair will be delighted at Vero Italiano, which will bring authentic and traditional flavors of Italy to the city. To complete the 5-star dining experience, guests will have the opportunity to dine on the finest cuts of meat at the steakhouse, The Flame, enjoy a selection of the finest fresh baked goods at The Bakery Club or feast in a social atmosphere at People’s Restaurant. For those with a sweet tooth, the lobby lounge, Godiva Café, will provide desserts guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds. For those seeking sundowners and entertainment in a chic venue, Cuba Cigar Bar, Privé Lounge, and Anti-Dote Cocktail Bar will be well worth the visit!

Gear up to experience Arabian opulence at Abu Dhabi’s new and iconic landmark hotel from August at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, the newest all-inclusive destination in the country’s capital.

Rixos was voted Turkey’s Leading Hospitality Development Company 2021 by World Travel Awards.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites was voted World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards. Visit Virtual World for superb 3D tours of the equisite property.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island was named Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021 at World Travel Awards. Virtual World has created a series of virtual tours to give you a glimpse inside the property.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Welcome to Rixos Premium Dubai, the most stylish urban hotspot located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence. Experience trendy living where iconic design meets contemporary luxury, setting up the stage for exclusive and glamourous lifestyle experiences.

Rixos Premium Dubai is the most stylish urban hotspot located in the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence. Experience trendy living where iconic design meets contemporary luxury, setting up the stage for exclusive and glamourous lifestyle experiences.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

Situated on the pristine white sands of Ras Al Khaimah’s tranquil Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr enjoys the beautiful beach, stylish rooms, upmarket restaurants, stunning views, and comprehensive amenities you may expect from a five star beach resort in the Middle East. But what really sets Rixos Bab Al Bahr apart is the all-inclusive concept of this Ras Al Khaimah hotel. The property was voted Middle East’s Leading Hotel Dining & Entertainment Experience 2021. Virtual World has conducted an exclusive tour of the property.