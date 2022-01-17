Change at the top for Hastings Hotels

Hastings Hotels in Northern Ireland has announced that its longest serving director, Edward Carson, has retired as chairman and is succeeded by Howard Hastings.

With this announcement comes the news that James McGinn, who has worked for the leading collection of hotels for 25 years, as operations director and general manager of the Europa Hotel, has been appointed as the new managing director.

Carson has retained his board membership as a non-executive director.

Following these changes, Andy McNeill, who is currently the general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa and is returning to the Europa Hotel, where he started his career in hospitality, as the new general manager.

Niall Burns, who previously worked for Hastings Hotels as the deputy general manager of the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, and most recently as the general manager of Lyrath Estate in County Kilkenny, will replace McNeill at the helm of the Culloden.

Hastings said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, Hastings Hotels is confident that it does so with a very strong team.

“I would like to thank Edward Carson in particular for his lifetime of dedication and commitment to the company and am delighted that he will remain on the board.”

He added: “I am also thrilled that we are able to acknowledge and harness the talents of individuals who have come through the ranks to attain a senior status in the company, and while it is ‘welcome back’ to Niall Burns at the Culloden Estate, my fellow directors and I wish him, Andy McNeill at the Europa and James McGinn as managing director, our very best wishes as they take on their new roles.”