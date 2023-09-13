RIU presents the new RIU Class programme

RIU Hotels & Resorts has given its RIU Class loyalty programme a complete makeover. The new, more modern programme has new benefits and exclusive advantages to reward the chain’s most loyal customers and adapt to the habits and interests of travellers from all over the world, as well as new technologies.

The loyalty programme continues to grow every year, with thousands of members joining the community since its beginnings in 1997. This is a reflection of the hotel chain’s successful international expansion and diversification, and above all of the employees in its hotels, who turn guests into repeat customers and open the doors to the RIU Class programme with the excellent service they provide to customers.

“We want to offer our members a transparent programme that is simple to use and easy to manage, with the clear objective of providing an exceptional experience to our community that is currently made up of more than 6.5 million members and continues to grow”, adds Marta Ferrer, Director of RIU Class.

“Our loyalty system has always been open to providing points for stays to RIU Class members, regardless of the booking channel, to reward their loyalty to RIU”, adds Marta Ferrer.

With the new programme, it will be easier for RIU Class members in the Classic, Gold and Diamond categories to earn and redeem points.

The new programme has been created to make the process of earning and redeeming points more flexible, transparent and generous.

Members will now be able to redeem the points that they earn as soon as they wish with no minimum.

New benefits include access to the exclusive Elite Club and a room upgrade during their stay, which is subject to availability at the hotel for RIU Class Gold members and guaranteed for RIU Class Diamond customers.

In line with the same philosophy that has characterised the programme since its launch in 1997, the new RIU Class has an innovative website that is easy to browse as all the features are presented in a more user-friendly and intuitive way.

In this video, you can find out about all the advantages and new features of the new RIU Class programme: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjuLutxN1Qs

All RIU customers can take advantage of the benefits offered by RIU Class and enjoy all the new features on the following link: https://www.riu.com/riu-class/.



For more information or bookings: www.riu.com