Resorts reopen in Maldives as travel restrictions lift

Following the reopening of Maldivian borders to international visitors on July 15th, Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation has announced that 146 of its 156 resorts in operation will reopen to guests by the end of October.

Each will be expected to follow health and safety measures set out by the ministry of tourism.

A total of 43 resorts have already opened in the Maldives to date.

In August, a further 28 resorts will open their doors to the public, including Joali Maldives, all four properties in Coco Collection and Centara’s Maldivian portfolio of resorts.

An additional 46 resorts will open in October, including Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort, Reethi Faru Resort and Niyama Private Islands Maldives.

This will mean 94 per cent of resorts in the Maldives will be open for business ahead of the key ‘winter sun’ travel months when many UK holidaymakers traditionally escape to warmer climates.

In line with the comprehensive Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines and hygiene certification programme issued by the Maldivian ministry of tourism in June, all 156 resorts situated in the island nation will be required to take protective measures, ensuring the safety of tourists and also staff working in the industry.

Speaking about the reopening of resorts in the Maldives, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC), said: “Following the issue of detailed Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines and the reopening of our international borders on July 15th, the Maldives is now fully prepared to welcome back tourists to our island nation, with safety being the destinations’ top priority.

“Over 40 resorts in the Maldives are already open to guests and a further 103 will reopen before the month of November, so we look forward to welcoming back UK holidaymakers to our beautiful islands.”

The Maldives is currently in the running for the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

