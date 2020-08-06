Ryanair increases capacity in August as confidence returns

Ryanair has restored over 60 per cent of normal flight schedules this month, following the resumption of its services at the end of June.

Throughout July, Ryanair flew 4.4 million customers to destinations across Europe.

As skies get busier and traveller confidence returns, the low-cost carrier will continue to increase its flight frequencies throughout August with more than 1,600 routes and over 11,000 weekly flights across its network.

Ryanair also said it encourages all passengers to observe the healthy flying measures it has had in place since mid-May, including the mandatory use of facemasks and a reduced in-flight cashless service.

Ryanair chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “Since the resumption of our schedule in late June, passenger numbers have continued to grow and as a result, we are delighted to announce that our flight schedule is set to increase to more than 60 per cent in August.

“We were pleased to see our people and customers adopt to our healthy flying measures, and encourage all those travelling with us in August to continue to do so.”