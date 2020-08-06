Air Transat to restore year-round UK flights

Air Transat has unveiled its winter timetable with plans to operate from airports across the UK during the season, thus restoring year-round operations.

The Canadian leisure airline recommenced flights from London Gatwick, Manchester and Glasgow to Toronto last month.

It has now confirmed it will continue to offer flights from all three airports during the winter season - from November 1st.

All services will be operated by the airline’s new Airbus A321neoLRs.

Having integrated two aircraft into its fleet last month, it plans to add three more by next spring, bringing the total number of this generation of aircraft in its fleet to nine.

At the height of the winter season, Air Transat plans to operate flights to and from more than 40 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States, Europe and Canada.

To open the door to more international destinations and enable travel throughout Canada, Air Transat will also operate domestic flights between Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

To help travellers plan their getaways with peace of mind, Transat is presenting even more flexible options to book, change or cancel a trip, in addition to ensuring a safe experience with its Traveller Care program.

“Even though the entire tourism industry has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the desire to go abroad for a change of scenery and for new discoveries is still very much alive in travellers,” explained Annick Guérard, chief operating officer of Transat.

“That is why we are delighted to present them with our enhanced offer.

“Now, more than ever, this program of more than 40 destinations allows us to redesign our future one step at a time and to renew our mission, which is to brighten the everyday of our passengers.”