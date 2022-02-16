Mandarin Oriental signs for first Maldives property

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new resort on a private island in the Maldives.

It is scheduled to open in 2025.

The resort is currently under development on a pristine Indian Ocean site and will stretch across three private islands on Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll.

Access is by a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

Surrounded by white sand beaches and the vibrant coral reefs for which the Maldives is renowned, the resort will provide a picturesque backdrop from which to enjoy a variety of activities including wellness experiences and watersports.

The accommodation comprises 120 stand-alone villas, made up of 56 overwater villas and 64 beachfront villas, including ten branded Residences at Mandarin Oriental.

Six dining outlets, including three speciality restaurants and a sunset bar, will ensure that guests have a varied choice of venues during their stay.

In addition, creative indoor and outdoor event space will provide unique locations for meetings, social gatherings and weddings.

“Mandarin Oriental is focused on developing its resort portfolio and has been looking to enter The Maldives for some time. This project represents the right opportunity for the Group” said James Riley, chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The 34-hectare site is being developed by DAMAC Properties, part of Dubai-based DAMAC Group.