TUI River Cruises delays launch

TUI River Cruises has again extended the delay in its launch.

The first customer sailing will now be onboard TUI Skyla on June 28th from Budapest.

ADVERTISEMENT

TUI Maya will see its first customers sailing on July 2nd, again from Budapest.

The new river cruise line is contacting all affecting customers to discuss a range of flexible options.

The line said if customers had either made a booking between October 22nd last year and February 7th for travel before October this year, or made a booking before July 22nd last year for travel before October this years, they can amend fee-free to any holiday that is on sale up to 21 days before departure.