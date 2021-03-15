The Pointe to join St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Get ready to go glorious green at the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah.

The premier lifestyle and dining destination in Dubai will see the Palm Fountain, the largest fountain in the world, participate in the Global Greening initiative organised by Ireland Tourism.

On March 17th, the Palm Fountain will join hundreds of iconic landmarks and sites across 55 countries around the world to light up in green as part of celebrations for St Patrick’s Day.

The Palm Fountain will sway to the tunes of the festivities’ signature track – Riverdance by Bill Whelan.

The show will start at 19:00 and will be repeated every hour.

The Palm Monorail will also light up in green as part of the celebrations.

Visitors to The Pointe can indulge in a plethora of exciting St. Patrick’s Day dining options and happy hour offers across a variety of eateries.

More Information

The Pointe is an iconic waterfront dining and entertainment destination managed by Nakheel Malls.

Located on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, it is home to the Palm Fountain, the Guinness World Records title holder of the world’s largest fountain, which offers spectacular daily shows.

The Pointe comprises a publicly accessible pristine beach area for hours of fun under the sun and a 1.5-kilometre promenade for sporting activities and leisurely strolls.

The pet-friendly destination spans 1.4 million square feet and offers round-the-clock entertainment, fine dining and lifestyle offerings including Nakheel Malls’ gourmet food hall concept Food District.