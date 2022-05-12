Railway to stay open during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The vast majority of Britain’s rail network will be open as usual during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend (2-5 June), with no closures into any of the major London stations meaning passengers can rely on the railway to join the Queen’s landmark celebrations.

While hundreds of projects are being delivered over the bank holiday, the majority of those are maintenance works with no disruption to passenger or freight services.

A total of £55m will be invested in the rail network – lower than the £80m programme that was delivered in the Late May Bank Holiday last year.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to say that all routes into London’s major stations will be open across the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. We know that demand will be high as people travel into the capital to celebrate this special occasion and our station staff will be on hand to welcome passengers and help them with their journeys.

“Of course, we are still carrying out hundreds of important projects to upgrade the railway, but the majority of these will have no impact on passenger or freight services. As ever I’d like to thank the countless railway staff who will be out delivering upgrades or who will be working hard to keep services running for passengers.”

Passengers are still advised to check their journeys before travelling as a small number of routes will be impacted by upgrade works.

There will be some rail replacement bus services in operation between Manchester and various locations in the north west, including Stalybridge, Rochdale and Salford Central, due to works being delivered as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will see the line fully electrified and bring faster, more frequent and reliable trains in future.

There will be switches and crossings renewals at Hayes to improve passenger safety. Bus replacement services will operate between Lewisham and Hayes.

Roof renewal works will be delivered at Liverpool Street station to improve safety and the customer experience. On Sunday 5 June, c2c services that usually run to/from Liverpool Street will be diverted via West Ham and will run to/from London Fenchurch Street instead.