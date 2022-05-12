Finnair serves exclusive new sky-high signature sunset cocktail

Finnair has today launched a new and exclusive signature cocktail for customers in all cabins as part of its elevated long-haul flight experience.

The new ‘Northern Blush’ drink has been created in partnership with the top-flight Scandinavian cocktail producer, Danish Mikropolis Cocktails, who have committed to delivering more than 800,000 drinks to Finnair customers.

Mixed to match the magical Finnish sunsets of glowing red, orange and yellow, this striking and vivid cocktail is infused with traditional Nordic flavours.

Containing lingonberry, a splash of gin, and a dash of orange peel mixed together, it conjures up the freshness of Finland’s forests thanks to nuances of citrus and a hint of juniper berries.

Customers at Finnair’s Helsinki lounges can also sample the new cocktail on the ground for two days following its launch, before it becomes exclusively available in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauri Ahonen, Finnair Kitchen Concept & Category Manager, said: “Cocktails are a growing trend and have become a part of Finnair’s inflight dining experience.

“With Mikropolis, we found a partner who could understand our sustainability goals and work with Nordic ingredients to produce on a large scale.

“Quality is at the core of our values, and with this collaboration we are able to offer an interesting and consistent cocktail selection to our customers onboard,”

Morten Brunn, Mikropolis Researcher and Developer said: “There are limited opportunities for preparing cocktails on aircraft, so our aim was to offer Finnair customers a high-quality, ready-made premium drink-mix.

“We very quickly came up with the theme of a light, lush, sparkling lingonberry cocktail reminiscent of a Cosmopolitan.

“Once we were able to source lingonberries of Finnish origin, we were sure that the plan would go down a treat.”

Served with ice and a slice of lemon it comes ready-mixed in a can, decorated in the colours of the sunset. The new cocktail is complimentary in Economy during the first meal service and can be bought for €8 per drink during the rest of the flight.

Business Class customers will also be able to enjoy a tipple of Mikropolis’ Negroni on Finnair’s long-haul routes.

Mixolgists at Mikropolis combined elements of lingonberry, cloudberry, pine and birch to create Finnair’s new signature cocktail, as an alternative to the airline’s hugely popular blueberry drink.

It took five months of careful research and testing to develop the new cocktail which has a strong link to Nordic nature and landscape.

Mikropolis has developed a modern brewing technique which allows it to pour cocktails and drinks into cans and kegs without compromising on either taste or quality.

Since the company was founded in 2016, Mikropolis’ drinks have been available to buy in shops and restaurants, so hopes are high that the new partnership with Finnair will enable their cocktail to reach new heights.

Finnair’s new elevated long-haul experience includes a new menu and service concepts to complement its brand-new Business Class and Premium Economy cabin.