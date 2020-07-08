Raffles unveils new property in Indonesia

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has announced its fifteenth property, with the launch of the lavish Raffles Bali.

With just 32 private pool villas, Raffles Bali epitomises distinguished charm for well-travelled connoisseurs seeking elegant spaces, privacy and cultural discovery.

The private limousine transfer from Ngurah Rai International Airport to the luxurious Balinese resort takes less than half an hour; yet despite its brevity, the journey has the power to transport you from one world to another.

As the crowded streets of Jimbaran give way to sun-spangled gardens, a sense of tranquillity descends.

The winding road takes you deep into the heart of nature, to a hidden corner of the island that is steeped in local legend and defined by beliefs and customs that have remained unchanged for hundreds of years.

“Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or an intimate oasis of emotional wellbeing, Raffles Bali offers unparalleled panoramic ocean views and captivating sunsets from every villa,” says Katya Herting, general manager, Raffles Bali.

“Our beachfront resort is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, providing utmost relaxation due to its generosity of space.”

From each of the exquisite Pool Villas - the largest and most private in Jimbaran - abundant sunlight streams in through the patio doors to gleam off rich hardwood floors.

The soft batik tapestry hanging behind the king bed is a tribute to the skill of Bali’s local craftsmen, while rustic rattan furniture complements sweeping views of your private garden and the ocean beyond.

Located at the resort’s highest point, Rumari restaurant is caressed by cooling breezes, which carry the tantalising scent of Balinese cooking from the kitchen, unveiling a culinary journey on a sunset terrace overlooking the ocean.

Loloan Beach Bar & Grill is located on the resort’s secluded beach, overlooking a 25-metre infinity pool. Enjoy a sumptuous seafood feast beneath the shade of the Balinese-style ceilings.

As twilight falls, the atmosphere shifts from laid-back fun to casual elegance.

“We are delighted to introduce our most iconic hotel brand to the beautiful island of Bali,” added Michael Issenberg, chief executive, Accor Asia Pacific.

“The highly-anticipated Raffles Bali will be the brand’s second hotel in Indonesia, joining the stunning Raffles Jakarta, and is set to become a special retreat for guests to feel pampered, through meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive.”