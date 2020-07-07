Ryanair to offer 500 routes from UK this summer

Ryanair will be offering over 500 routes from the UK as part of its summer schedule.

A Manchester to Faro service marked the first of post-lockdown flight out of the UK by the low-cost carrier on June 21st, and following the easing of travel restrictions by government, British holidaymakers can now visit Spain, Italy or Greece.

It has never been cheaper to fly during the peak summer months.

Ryanair spokesman, Dara Brady, said: “Following the lifting of travel restrictions, British holidaymakers can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out to protect the health and well-being of its people as it ramps up operations this summer.”