Radisson Individuals lands at Munich Airport

Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its portfolio at Munich Airport with the opening of Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals. Located in Hallbergmoos, just outside the Bavarian capital and 10 minutes from the airport, this new property combines high-quality lifestyle design and an ideal location for business trips, leisure holidays, as well as weekend city breaks.

Munich, the capital of Bavaria and Germany’s third-largest metropolis, is well known for its festivals, parks such as the central Englischer Garten, beer halls, historical sights and exquisite shopping. The museums in the Kunstareal area make Munich an internationally renowned cultural hub, and the city’s beautiful historic center, lively food markets, and vibrant neighborhoods leave visitors to the city spoilt for choice. The city’s airport is one of Europe’s busiest hubs with connections to numerous destinations across the globe.

Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals boasts 212 rooms with a modern yet cozy interior design and natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious Premium Rooms include sofa beds, ideal for families or friends. Guests of the hotel can also make use of the fully equipped fitness center. The Flightgate Restaurant & Bar serves international favorites like poke bowls and iconic local dishes, always with an eye on healthy ingredients. The open lobby space on the ground floor of the hotel has a living room-like feel, which makes this a perfect place for socializing and also doubles as a coworking space. During the warmer months Flightgate Restaurant & Bar offers al fresco dining and drinks on the terrace. In addition, the hotel offers two meeting rooms for up to 12 and 32 people respectively that are ideally suited for convenient meetings near the airport without having to make the trip to downtown Munich.

From Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, guests have easy access to Munich Airport using the hotel shuttle. Public transportation with connections to downtown Munich, the airport, and the Upper Bavaria region is available from outside the hotel. Ideal for guests that want to leave their car while on a trip from Munich Airport, the hotel also offers ample underground parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Barth, Regional GM Bavaria at operator HRG Hotels, comments: “We’re proud to welcome guests with our unique style and the quality they expect from a Radisson Individuals hotel, offering an excellent choice also for sustainability-minded guests. We have eliminated single-use plastics, offer water dispensers for filtered water for guests and employees, and rely on guest-friendly digitalization for a comfortable, sustainable stay in a convenient location.”

Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals is the third Radisson Individuals hotel in Germany and Radisson Hotel Group’s second property in the Munich area after the opening of prizeotel Munich-Airport in 2019, also in Hallbergmoos.