Air Canada to Launch Non-stop Toronto-Yellowknife Service

Air Canada has announced it will begin non-stop, year-round service between Toronto and Yellowknife in December. The new, three-times weekly service will provide convenient connections between eastern Canada and the capital of the Northwest Territories. Customers will also be able to seamlessly connect onward from Yellowknife on Air Canada’s interline partner, Canadian North.

“The North has a magical attraction and Air Canada is pleased to make it easier for customers to visit Yellowknife and beyond, beginning at a time when the Northern Lights are on full display. But apart from supporting tourism to the city and region, this new route will also be valuable to business travellers and the economy, linking Yellowknife directly to Canada’s financial capital. As well, flights are timed for easy connections through our Toronto global hub to elsewhere in eastern Canada, the U.S., and to winter sun destinations, while from Yellowknife customers can travel onward conveniently on our interline partner, Canadian North,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant increase of air transportation options for the Northwest Territories. With the launch of this non-stop flight between Yellowknife and Toronto, there are increased opportunities for tourism and better connections into Canada’s financial hub. We look forward to the positive impact these flights will have in supporting the NWT to conveniently welcome more travelers, businesses and professional organizations to our region,” said Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment for the Northwest Territories, Caroline Wawzonek.

“Air transportation plays an important role in keeping the North and its residents connected here at home, as well as with southern Canada and the world. As we continue to see air travel return to pre-pandemic levels, I’m excited that Air Canada is adding a non-stop flight from Yellowknife to Toronto to its schedule. Growth of current and new markets through YZF provides NWT residents and others with additional options for business and leisure travel to and from the Northwest Territories,” stated Minister of Infrastructure for the Northwest Territories, Diane Archie.

“NWT Tourism is very happy that as of December 2023 Air Canada will begin non-stop, year-round service from Toronto to Yellowknife. Air Canada’s new service will provide increased connections between eastern Canada and the NWT. In addition, this flight is set to be timed for convenient connections for international travellers to Yellowknife via Toronto, and by utilizing the interline partnership with Canadian North, visitors can be connected to destinations in the NWT beyond Yellowknife. We are thankful for Air Canada’s continued efforts to increase air access to the NWT, and appreciate their support towards the NWT tourism industry, our businesses and our residents,” said Donna Lee Demarcke, CEO, NWT Tourism.

Service between Toronto and Yellowknife will begin December 1, 2023, operated using Canadian-made Airbus A220 aircraft. It will be configured with 137 seats in a Business and Economy cabin, with onboard Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment systems featuring hundreds of hours of content and live TV at every seat. Customers will be able to earn and redeem Aeroplan points and eligible customers will enjoy premium services where available, including priority boarding and baggage handling, and Maple Leaf Lounge access in Toronto.

The new service will complement Air Canada’s existing twice daily service between Yellowknife and Vancouver and daily service between Yellowknife and Edmonton. Customers connecting for travel beyond Yellowknife can take advantage of Air Canada’s bilateral interline agreement with Canadian North, which allows travel on a single, through-checked ticket that includes baggage transfer. Destinations available via Canadian North include Cambridge Bay, Fort Simpson, Hay River, Gjoa Haven, Taoloyoak and Inuvik. Customers travelling on Canadian North can also earn and redeem Aeroplan points.