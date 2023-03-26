Radisson Individuals arrives in Greece in style

The Social Athens Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, has opened in a spectacular prime location in Kolonaki, the most exclusive area in the heart of Athens. The hotel is the Group’s first Radisson Individuals property in Greece, and its sixth hotel to open in the country overall.

The Social Athens Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals is the only branded hotel on famed Voukourestiou Street, the most upscale retail street in the center of Athens, home to prominent international luxury fashion houses and renowned Greek designers. To match its location, The Social Athens Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals boasts a strikingly modern, wavy façade made of white thermal insulation panels. The interiors aim to create a synergy between a genuine urban Athenian experience and a calm and elegant hotel stay.

The new upscale boutique hotel features 24 spacious guest rooms and suites, including a presidential suite which has a large terrace and views of Lycabettus Hill. The hotel occupies a former public building from the 1960s which has been transformed by the award-winning Greek-Swedish firm, OOAK architects, who have created true synergy between a lively Athenian social experience and a calm and elegant hotel stay. All rooms feature premium materials native to Greece.

Hotel guests benefit from a range of services, from free high-speed internet access to a unique outdoor fitness center. Already making a mark as a lifestyle destination, the hotel’s hip restaurant and bar area on the ground floor invites the city into the hotel and focuses on fresh, sustainable ingredients to create tasty Mediterranean and international dishes. The hotel lobby and bar provide a trendy space for all types of art events and social gatherings in the city.

“Our guests can expect an unparalleled experience of elegance and style in the heart of Athens’ most exclusive area. Whether it’s culture, entertainment, or shopping, our hotel is the perfect base for all that Athens has to offer. The Social is not just a place to stay, it’s a destination for socializing and experiencing the vibrant Athenian culture”, says Eleni Basmpani, Hotel Manager of The Social Athens Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals.

Following the opening of The Social Athens Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, Radisson Hotel Group’s Greek portfolio now includes six hotels in operation. In 2021 and 2022, the Group expanded its resort portfolio with Radisson Blu Zaffron Hotel, Santorini and Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos in the Cyclades, as well as Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos in the Northern Sporades, offering guests a wide selection of destinations and hotel brands from which to choose.