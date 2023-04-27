Radisson Hotel Group to debut bold and innovative Radisson RED brand in Serbia

Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the debut of its bold and cutting edge upscale Radisson RED brand in Serbia with the signing of Radisson RED Belgrade, set to open later this year.

Located just minutes from the capital’s historic center, Radisson RED is the first Radisson RED branded hotel to be operated by PPHE Hotel Group’s Croatian subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group. This collaboration is made possible under the extended strategic partnership between Radisson Hotel Group and PPHE Hotel Group, through which both companies intend to leverage each other’s brands and strengths.

Radisson RED Belgrade is located on Takovska near the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and will offer 88 rooms including three suites. The progressive design scheme has been created by London and Zagreb based Atellior design studio and includes a signature red Zastava 750 car, manufactured by the former renowned Yugoslavian car factory in Kragujevac, in the lobby as a prime feature. Guests will be able to use the hotel’s self-check-in terminals or the hotel’s app to access their rooms, control any of the room features or order food and drinks. The hotel will offer an all-day restaurant on the ground floor and the property’s top floor is home to a co-working space, flexible event spaces including game areas and a rooftop bar with views of the historic city center.



Belgrade is one of Europe’s oldest cities and is easily accessible from neighboring countries, from key European airports and there are direct flight connections to and from the United States and the Middle East. It offers several historic landmark sites and is Serbia’s main commercial center today. Radisson RED Belgrade is the third hotel of Radisson Hotel Group in the city, joining Radisson Collection Hotel, Old Mill Belgrade and Belgrade Art Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals.

“With the signing of Radisson RED Belgrade, we expand the presence of Radisson RED in Southeast Europe and take yet another significant step in our strategy of bringing this vibrant brand to travelers around the world. This is our second hotel under our extended partnership with PPHE Hotel Group and their Croatian subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group, following the launch of Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, a Radisson Collection Hotel in May 2022,” says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

Reli Slonim, President of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Hospitality Group, adds: “We are excited to be opening Radisson RED Belgrade and are confident it will be well received by guests. This opening will mark another exciting year for our Group, with art’otel Zagreb opening in the Croatian capital this summer and additional property upgrades well under way and planned.”

ADVERTISEMENT