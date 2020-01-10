Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights to open in Oman

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights in the sultanate of Oman.

The newest addition brings the group’s portfolio in the country up to eight hotels across five brands – including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson.

As the economic and commercial capital of Oman, Muscat hosts an array of international companies and institutions and boasts a rich cultural heritage along with beautiful landscapes.

Located within the Ghala Heights business district, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from Muscat International Airport, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure.

The heart of Muscat’s old town can be reached within 15 minutes of the hotel’s doorstep, making it easy for visitors to discover the city’s rich history.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The extended stay sector is increasingly becoming a mainstream business model rather than an alternative asset class.

“The Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights marks the arrival of the city’s second Radisson and will be our fifth hotel in Muscat.

“We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey, creating opportunities for our guests, owners and employees.”

Due to open in quarter four of 2022, the Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights will perfectly complement Radisson Hotel Group’s array of city and leisure hotels across Oman.

Guests requiring even more space or a longer stay will find exceptional accommodation in the hotel’s 280 serviced apartments.

The newly-build hotel will have a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant. Guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor swimming pool as well as leisure facilities such as a ladies’ and men’s fitness studio.