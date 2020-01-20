World Travel Awards unveils Caribbean winners at Sandals Royal Bahamian

The finest travel brands in the Caribbean have been unveiled at a star-studded gala ceremony in the Bahamas.

The elite of the travel industry assembled for the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020 to find out who amongst them had been crowned best of the best.

The red-carpet evening, hosted at Sandals Royal Bahamian, marked the opening leg of the World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2020 – an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

Winners on the night included the paradise island of St. Lucia, which fended off stiff competition to emerge as Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, while Turks & Caicos was voted Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination.

Jamaica emerged a multiple winner, picking up trophies for Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.

Guests at the gala event enjoyed entertainment from acclaimed Bahamian artists including Alia Coley and Partice Murrell.

The evening took place on the eve of the 38th edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “What an incredible evening it has been here at the magnificent Sandals Royal Bahamian to mark the opening of our 27th annual Grand Tour.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the Caribbean’s leading destinations, hotels, resorts, airlines and travel providers and my congratulations to each of our winners.

The relentless drive to innovate helped Sandals to lift the title of Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand.

Bahamian winners included Atlantis, Paradise Island, which claimed the title of Caribbean’s Leading Casino Resort, while the Bahamas itself was named Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination.

Newcomers included the hideaway retreat of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica (Caribbean’s Leading New Resort) and AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica (Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel).

In the aviation sector, Bahamasair was named Caribbean’s Leading Airline, while Sangster International Airport, Jamaica walked away with Caribbean’s Leading Airport.

