QNB announces its Strategic Banking Partnership of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™

Emphasizing the Group’s position in the sustainability agenda

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa has announced its strategic banking partnership of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™, the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, kicking off from 2 October to 28 March 2024, at Al Bidda Park.

Mr. Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi, QNB Group Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Khoury, Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™ Secretary General, signed an agreement highlighting the strategic partnership. The signing took place in the presence of HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the Minister of Municipality, and Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, QNB GCEO.

This partnership comes as a clear testament to QNB’s continuous efforts to take an active part in projects of sustainability. It also aligns with one of the major Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars to advocate and help build a better society and contribute to a better world.

As a strategic banking partner, the Group’s partnership plays a vital role in the ethos of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™, which will explore the theme of “Green Dessert, Better Environment” to support sustainable practices and face global challenges.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi, QNB Group Chief Operating Officer said: “We are extremely pleased to participate as a strategic banking partner of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™, which marks the importance of our role and dedication to promote sustainable innovations. We believe that this partnership will solidify our brand’s positioning when it comes to sustainability agenda and for us to be an active part in one of the largest international events of the year.”

Commenting on the same, Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Khoury, Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™ Secretary General, stated: “We are pleased that QNB Group is joining Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™, a landmark event in our nation. Our shared values, objectives, and vision for our country’s future align perfectly. Emphasising sustainability is vital to guarantee a prosperous and healthy future for upcoming generations. Expo 2023 Doha Qatar™ will serve as a global platform for official entities to collaborate, exchange ideas, and formulate strategies to combat desertification and climate change.”

QNB Group is committed to positively impacting the environment and society for a more diverse economy. The Group’s sustainability framework consists of three pillars: sustainable finance, sustainable operations, and beyond banking, and more specifically through its corporate social responsibility due to its long-term effect on the communities it serves and operates at.