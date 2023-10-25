Trip.com Group Holds Global Partner Summit in Singapore

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, delivers keynote speech to partners at the Global Partner Summit

Leading travel service provider Trip.com Group held its Global Partner Summit in Singapore, inviting guests from across the travel industry, including accommodation, airline and destination marketing partners. More than 2,000 partners and media attended the event held at the Resorts World Singapore – Convention Centre.

James Liang, Co-Founder and Chairman of Trip.com Group, explained why travel is unique from a multifaceted perspective. “Psychologically, it fulfils a high level of need which is not easily saturated. In economic terms, it is a long-term, high-growth industry. At the social level, it promotes human understanding, enhances communication and brings peace and inclusiveness. Philosophically, tourism helps promote human innovation, thus pursuing the long-term prosperity of human civilisation.

“At Trip.com Group, we have made it our mission to provide the best travel experience possible. We will explore AI innovation, travel content marketing, and sustainable practices to enhance every aspect of the user experience while preserving our planet and community.”

As the tourism industry gradually recovers and grows, Trip.com Group has taken a significant step towards its “Local Focus, Global Vision” strategy by holding its Global Partner Conference abroad for the first time. This move signifies the ambitious outlook for the inbound and outbound tourism industry and reaffirms the company’s commitment to enhancing global partner growth.

Speaking at the conference, Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, recapped the vigorous recovery of its businesses and reflected on the potential for further growth. “Guided by our strategy, multi-dimensional innovations in content marketing and AI-driven products, we have strengthened the Group’s business, accelerating our recovery and bringing forward new growth drivers.

“Our approach continues to pay dividends, with the number of Trip.com bookings doubling this year compared to 2019 and the number of flight reservations for our EU partners increasing sevenfold.”

Notably, various businesses have achieved restorative growth, with domestic hotel reservation volumes increasing by an average of 60% among Trip.com Group partner hotels. The growth extended to global scenic attraction tickets and reservations on Trip.com. The domestic group tours sector also experienced an increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) with a 53.6% surge compared to the same period in 2019, highlighting the overall resurgence of the industry.

Trip.com Group’s innovative marketing strategies have led to a threefold increase in new customers and a 263% spike in product sales in the first three quarters of the year. They have been a catalyst for remarkable growth, such as a 54 times increase in new customers for air tickets. Diverse product offerings, including multi-scenic attractions tickets, as well as concert tickets with hotel packages, generated an astounding 188-fold increase in hotel reservations in recent months.

Dedicated to supporting and enhancing the communities it serves, Trip.com Group has taken significant steps to incorporate sustainable travel products into its various business lines, including flights, car rental, and corporate travel. Over 16 million people have chosen these sustainable travel options, favouring the company’s low-carbon products.

As part of its ongoing commitment to promote a sustainable travel industry, Trip.com Group launched its Low-Carbon Hotel standard initiative, which aims to encourage eco-friendly practices, and facilitate a shift towards a more sustainable travel ecosystem by collaborating with hotel partners. Trip.com Group has engaged with nearly 1,000 hotel partners in this transformative project.

With its global reach, diversified supply chain, and strengthened technological capabilities, Trip.com Group is distinctively positioned to bolster and promote regional and local destinations to eager travellers worldwide.

Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group, said, “Trip.com Group continues to deepen strategic cooperation with our partners in Singapore, leveraging our position as a leading travel service provider to unlock new opportunities and expanding partner reach to our international customers.

“With our global supply chain, advanced and innovative technology, and extensive reach, we are uniquely positioned to showcase regional and local destinations to travellers worldwide, and help bring global travellers to Singapore.”

Data shows that travel-related products to Singapore have become increasingly popular in recent months. Resort World Singapore Group experienced an 85% QoQ increase in UV search for Q2; in Q3, there was another 33% increase. During the recent Golden Week holiday, Singapore hotel bookings increased by 370% compared to 2022.

Bo Sun expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support seen over the years, saying, “This is our first global partner summit held overseas, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Singapore Tourism Board and other stakeholders for their support and continued cooperation.

“Singapore is one of our top-ranked destinations among our customers and the International Headquarters of Trip.com. Going forward, we aim to enhance our partnerships, and attract more travellers for a unique experience in this beautiful country, whether for business, leisure, or bleisure trips. At the same time, we also look forward to welcoming Singaporean travellers to various destinations.”