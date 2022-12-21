Qatar Tourism unveils new openings and attractions for 2023

As the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ draws to a close, Qatar Tourism highlights a raft of new attractions that travellers can enjoy in 2023. From new hotels and restaurants, to sporting events and entertainment, Qatar has something to offer all ages and budgets.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “It’s been exciting to see people from all around the world enjoying the warm hospitality and experiencing the incredible activities available in Qatar and we want to keep this momentum going into the new year. Many of our current exhibitions and events will remain available for the first part of the year, followed by new activities in the upcoming months.”

SPORTING EVENTS

Qatar will host the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in February, one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East. In March, the Qatar Masters 2023 will be held at the Doha Golf Club, followed by the 2023 AFC Asian Cup later in the year (tbd).

ADVERTISEMENT

From 5-8 October, Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit will play host to the Formula 1® Qatar Grand Prix 2023 – the first of at least ten consecutive Formula 1 races in the country, after the maiden edition in 2021. The 2023 Grand Prix of Qatar, or Qatar MotoGP, will take place the following month, on 17-19 November.

The Geneva International Motor Show 2023 (GIMS) will be held exclusively in Doha, Qatar, in October 2023. The event will take place from October 5 to October 14 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC) and several significant locations in the city. It will provide auto fans with exceptional and unforgettable automotive experiences.

EXHIBITIONS

Those with a love for fine gems and timepieces will be pleased to see the return of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2023, early next year, showcasing the best of glamour, beauty, art, legacy, and unique craftsmanship.

The 2023 World Horticultural Exposition, often known as Expo 2023, will be held in Doha from October 2023 to March 2024, themed around greening the desert and helping the environment. Three million people are expected to attend the event.

DINING IN DOHA

The newly opened Al Maha Island is the ultimate destination for entertainment and leisure and raises the bar for tourism and hospitality with its new dining outlets:

Zuma

The temporary branch of the renowned high-end Japanese dining concept, co-founded and created by Rainer Becker in London, will host guests until March 2023. It features the signature sushi counter, robata grill, lounge and bar, in addition to a terrace and private dining room.

Beef Bar

Beef Boy Riccardo Giraudi’s creation, Beef Bar, has come to Lusail City Yacht Club, all the way from Monte Carlo. With more than 30 restaurants in prestigious locations around the globe, Beef Bar is known to serve the world’s most exotic and tantalising meat cuts.

TATEL Doha

Spanish haute cuisine and entertainment blend in this restaurant. TATEL Doha is the latest addition to the brand, which already operates in Beverly Hills, Ibiza and Madrid. The restaurant will offer patrons a carefully chosen culinary menu based on traditional Spanish ingredients with a modern twist.

Carbone

Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick’s Italian-American restaurant pays homage to the spirit of the great Italian-American eateries of New York City’s mid-20th century, where delectable food was served in elegant, but cosy surroundings.

Place Vendôme, the country’s largest mall, also has new dining hot spots. These include the cult LA brand, Dave’s Hot Chicken, famed for its hand-breaded hot and spicy chicken tenders and sliders. The celebrity Turkish chef CZN Burak hasbrought his unique preparation styles and renowned smile to Doha, with this new Doha eatery only his second branch outside of Turkey.

Burger & Lobster, the London-born restaurant group, debuted in Doha at The Pearl-Qatar in early December. Renowned for its lobster rolls and prime beef burgers, the Doha branch is the first Burger & Lobster to launch their new range of B&L smashed burgers.

BEACHES AND BEACH CLUBS

West Bay North Beach Project

Qatar Tourism’s West Bay North Beach Project is set to bring a total of 12 private beaches and one public beach to the city. As part of the initial launch, three new beaches in Doha’s skyscraper-laden West Bay district opened in November, bringing the fun of sun, sea and sand to the heart of the capital:

West Bay Beach

This affordable public beach brings in live DJs and offers thrilling water sports and scrumptious dining options.

B12 Beach Club Doha

This upscale beach club welcomes visitors of all ages. It is perfect for travellers on the hunt for a day-to-night experience, with its exuberant beachy vibes and resident DJs. It is also home to the largest floating park in Doha, B12’s Floating Water Park.

DOHASANDS Beach Club

DOHASANDS is where music, dining, dancing, and party vibes come together. The chic club has 1,000 sun loungers, funky coloured food kiosks for a vibrant meal and atmosphere, and DJs with the coolest playlists.

Nammos Qatar

Nestled in the new Al Maha Island, Nammos Qatar brings an international restaurant and private beach concept to visitors, with its exceptional dining experience serving gourmet Mediterranean cuisine.

La Mar Beach

Featuring upscale, modern amenities designed for comfort and style, guests at La Mar Beach can enjoy chic cabanas, sunbeds and an exclusive pool. This beach haven overlooks unparalleled views of the West Bay skyline and the Arabian Gulf’s azure waters.

SUSHISAMBA Doha

The brand’s first beach club and an iconic restaurant are both located at SUSHISAMBA Doha, housed inside the new Waldorf Astoria Lusail in Qatar’s Entertainment City. SUSHISAMBA’s distinctive energy and culinary flair are celebrated by a theatrical interior, open kitchen, bar and sushi counter.

974 Beach Club

This venue features an all-encompassing beachside experience, with water-based activities, beach sports, luxury retail outlets, food and beverage kiosks, and live DJ sets to create a dynamic atmosphere.

Makani Beach Club

Makani Beach Club is a vibrant beachside lounge that brings Southern Mediterranean influences to Doha. It provides a taste of Capri with its collaboration with Aurora Capri – the oldest restaurant on the Italian island, renowned for its registered brand Pizza all’Acqua.

Fuwairit Kite Beach

Thanks to its unique combination of wind, topography and warm crystal-clear water, Fuwairit Kite Beach home to some of the best kitesurfing conditions in the world.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lusail Winter Wonderland

Calling fun-lovers to its gates until April 30, 2023, Lusail Winter Wonderland offers spectacular shows and thrilling rides, including the country’s tallest Ferris wheel at 150ft and the region’s first outdoor ice-skating rink.

Meryal water park

This upcoming 160,000 square metre water park on Qetaifan Island North will feature the tallest water slide construction in the world: the Icon Tower will stand at an incredible 85 metres. The waterpark area will comprise a total of 36 waterslides, with 12 waterslides on the Icon Tower alone, to ensure a day packed with excitement.

Lusail Boulevard

A diverse shopping, commercial and residential destination, Lusail Boulevard is where Downtown Lusail’s iconic experience comes to life. The boulevard features a 30-metre suspended art installation of a whale shark, called Al Nehem, which displays a show of lights and music, to raise awareness for one of the largest endangered animals in the world.

Corinthia Yacht Club

Located on The Pearl-Qatar, the architecture of the stunning Corinthia Yacht Club echoes the billowing sails of traditional Qatari dhows, where maritime and modernity reflect the heritage and innovation of the country. The private club is home to Kai’s Songbird, sister restaurant to London icon Kai of Mayfair, combining authenticity with culinary daring to create fusion experiences that define modern Chinese cuisine.

HOTELS AND RESORTS

Rixos Qetaifan Island North Doha

The upcoming Rixos Qetaifan Island North is set to take entertainment and leisure to the next level in Qatar. Surrounding the island’s iconic waterpark, the hotel will offer a traditional Turkish hammam, luxurious treatment rooms, an exclusive sports club for active travellers and the Rixy Kids Club to keep every child entertained.

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is the first luxury beach resort in Qatar to pioneer the all-inclusive lifestyle concept. Guests can discover international cuisine, energetic entertainment, and fun-filled activities under the umbrella of Turkish hospitality.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl-Qatar

Influenced by Andalusian and Arabesque architecture, the hotel offers 193 hotel suites, offering panoramic views of the Pearl-Qatar Island. Guests will also have their pick of global culinary destinations with world renowned restaurants at this hotel.

Katara Hills Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Located in a truly romantic and tranquil setting, each of the 15 villas at the resort offers spectacular views of the scenic Katara Cultural Village, with a private swimming pool, personal butler, and concierge service.

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

The iconic Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay, coming soon to the heart of the Diplomatic Area, will present the epitome of effortless luxury and elegant service. Nestled in the urban oasis of the West Bay skyline, the grandiose 44 story tower will offer 283 Art-Deco-inspired rooms and suites, and 50 luxury apartments.

Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha

The Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha offers a pristine beachfront and bespoke Arabian hospitality. The hotel has 429 rooms, each with its own private balcony overlooking the Arabian Gulf or cityscape. Its private sky villas also provide a 360-degree sea view terrace and a private jacuzzi. Younger guests can enjoy the hotel’s Wadi Lusail Waterpark, while parents soak up the winter sun on the private beach or catch some waves at the Aloha Surf Club.

The Ned Doha

The Ned Doha opened in November 2022, adding to the London and New York portfolio of one of the most exclusive hotels and private members’ clubs. Set over five floors, on the former site of the Ministry of Interior, The Ned Doha overlooks the Arabian Gulf and Doha’s skyline. The hotel features 90 bedrooms and suites, six public restaurants, a gym, spa and 30-metre outdoor pool.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Located at Katara Cultural Village and surrounded by lavish gardens, this property is designed with an elegant blend of Mughal and Ottoman aesthetic. Composed of 59 rooms and suites, with 32 chalets and villas, the hotel has a beach club, an infinity pool, a separate independent pool, fire pit seating and dining areas.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha

Each of these luxury hotels face one another in two grand towers, which combine to represent the scimitar swords on Qatar’s national seal. Fairmont Doha is inspired by a mega-yacht design and a soaring lobby houses the world’s tallest chandelier, whereas Raffles Doha is a suite-only property with a legendary butler service.

Le Royal Méridien City Center Doha

Charmingly portrayed with 353 elegant rooms, suites and residences overlooking the city’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf, Le Méridien City Center Doha is located in the heart of the city’s Diplomatic area. It also provides the ideal combination of work and play with its innovative meeting rooms, and accessibility to the city’s attractions.

Andaz Doha

Situated in the centre of West Bay, Andaz Doha brings lifestyle, locally inspired design and contemporary art to a new level. The hotel will feature 256 rooms, a 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool, and pool bar, plus a luxury spa and hammam services.

Rosewood Doha

Located in two stunning towers inspired by Qatar’s coral reefs, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will open next year, offering luxury hotel rooms, apartments, a spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.