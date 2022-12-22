TAP increases flight frequencies to key markets for summer 2023

TAP Air Portugal (TAP) is to increase its routes to the Americas in the summer of 2023, offering a total of 17 additional flights during this peak period.

This rise, compared to the same period in 2022, will restore pre-pandemic flight levels, and provide more freedom to customers when booking summer holidays.

In line with customer demand, routes to the US are set to gain an additional 10 flights per week next year, with Boston increasing to 14, both Miami and Washington up to 10, and five to Chicago and San Francisco.

TAP will also boost the number of flights to Brazil, with six new weekly services, with Sào Paulo increasing to 20, Belo Horizonte to seven, six to Salvador and Brasília, and four to Belém.

Flights between Lisbon and Caracas will increase from two to three flights per week, allowing improved connectivity to Venezuela.

The growth in transatlantic flights from Lisbon is critical to TAP’s goals, with further plans for their Porto hub in the pipeline for the future.