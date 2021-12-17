Qatar Airways returns to Sofia

Qatar Airways has welcomed the return of its non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia Airport (SOF).

The flight is operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in business class and 120 in economy.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The resumption of Qatar Airways’ non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia is a testament to both strong demand and our deep commitment to Bulgaria, as we continue to celebrate the airline’s ten-year anniversary of proudly serving the country.

“At the same time, Qatar Airways’ reinstated non-stop flights will make it even easier for travellers from around the world to visit Bulgaria – a truly unique country that has something to offer for everyone.”

Qatar Airways continues to apply its flexible booking policy that offers unlimited changes in travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by May.