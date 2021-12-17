Norwegian Jewel to homeport in Panama City

Norwegian Cruise Line will become the first operator to seasonally homeport in Panama City.

The company will be offering roundtrip Panama Canal voyages, beginning March 20th next year with Norwegian Jewel.

Parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, signed a multi-year agreement with the Panama Tourism Authority.

The deal allows the company to seasonally homeport at the Colon Cruise Terminal and at Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal, located on the Pacific Ocean side the country and adjacent to Panama City.

The new contract is part of an agreement that will provide Panama Canal transit benefits to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from 2022 through 2024, while operating homeport turnarounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022 and 2023, the company will offer 12 homeport voyages, sailing a nine-day itinerary traversing the Panama Canal and visiting incredible destinations including Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Oranjestad Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire and Cartagena Colombia before arriving to the Caribbean side of Panama in the city of Colon.

“Part of our mission is to create unforgettable experiences in some of the most special places around the world,” said Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“This new agreement enables nearly 24,000 guests to experience the beauty of Panama each year.”

More Information

Norwegian Cruise Line is recognised as the World’s Leading Cruise Line by voters at the World Travel Awards.