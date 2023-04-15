Qatar Airways Resumes Services to Birmingham, England, Ahead of Formula 1® British Grand Prix 2023

Qatar Airways flights to Birmingham, England will resume on 6 July 2023, operating daily throughout the summer season. The flight will be operated with the Boeing 787-8 with 254 seats: 22 Business Class and 232 Economy Class seats. This resumption will come at an opportune time for travellers attending the British Grand Prix taking place on 9 July 2023 at the legendary Silverstone circuit.

Birmingham, one of the UK’s most significant industrial and commercial cities, is known for its number of well-preserved, unusual historical attractions. The city is also the national centre of the silversmith profession making the Jewellery Quarter, which produces 40 per cent of the UK’s Jewellery, a truly spectacular area to experience. Birmingham is also home to the Bullring, one of the largest shopping centres in Europe, making it one of the top three shopping destinations in the UK. The city is also home the largest event space in the UK, the National Exhibition Centre, attracting thousands of visitors throughout the year.

The City of Birmingham is centrally located with 90 per cent of the UK being reachable within four hours, and is conveniently located only one hour away from the Silverstone circuit, where fans can take advantage of the new Qatar Airways route to join in the racing festivities.

With its affiliation to F1, Birmingham is home to some of the world’s most recognised motorsport racing teams; making the resumption of Qatar Airways’ daily services to the ‘Motorsport Valley’ arrive in a timely manner.

Qatar Airways Holidays is also offering one-of-a-kind travel packages which include flights, hotels, premium seats at the race, gourmet hospitality, Paddock Club™ Pit Lane Walk and an exclusive event with appearances by an F1® legend or driver. Learn more at: qatarairways.com/f1

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1®, Qatar Airways, is excited to provide fans with unique travel packages under the Ultimate F1® Experience to enjoy exclusive on-track activities at the British Grand Prix. The World’s Best Airline continues to be committed to its English market and strives to offer passengers with the best travel options available.”

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, QR33 will depart Hamad International Airport at 08:05, arriving in Birmingham at 13:15. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, QR 35 will depart Hamad International Airport at 02:20, arriving in Birmingham at 07:30.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, QR34 will depart Birmingham at 14:45, arriving in Doha at 23:40. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, QR36 will depart Birmingham at 09:00, arriving in Doha at 17:55.