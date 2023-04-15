BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES AVIOS-ONLY FLIGHTS, OFFERING EVEN MORE REWARD SEATS

British Airways has launched its first Avios-Only flights, on which 100% of the seats are exclusively available to Executive Club Members as Reward Seats.

The first Avios-Only flight will be the inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Sharm El Sheikh on 3 November 2023, followed by a selection of flights from London Heathrow to Geneva in February and March 2024. More routes will be announced throughout 2023

Return flights to Sharm El Sheikh will be from as little as £1 + 27,500 Avios per person, with an option to reduce this even further with a Companion Voucher. Club Europe (business class) fares start from £1 + 48,500 Avios. The Egyptian holiday hotspot recently became the latest addition to the network of British Airways’ London Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer.

Following this, the next Avios-Only flights will be the BA728 from London Heathrow to Geneva on the dates below. Flights will be from £1 + 18,500 Avios per person, with options from £1 + 30,000 Avios in Club Europe. The respective BA729 return flights will operate as Avios-Only flights a week later.

10 February 2024

17 February 2024

24 February 2024

02 March 2024

Reward Seats are those that can be purchased using Avios at static rates. British Airways guarantees a minimum of 12 and 14 Reward Seats on short and long-haul flights respectively, and this will be the first flight with every seat available to purchase using Avios. Members booking the Avios-Only flight can do so in any cabin as they normally would through ba.com, with a selection of return options available as Reward Seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Romanis said: “We are always looking for new ways to reward our loyal customers and offer value wherever we can, which is why we are excited about this brand-new option for Members. Sharm El Sheikh and Geneva will be the first of several flights as we roll more out in 2024.”

Tom Stoddart, BA Euroflyer’s CEO, said: “We are proud to be operating British Airways’ first Avios-Only flight. BA Euroflyer is the only short-haul carrier based at Gatwick to offer a loyalty programme, and now we’re offering more value and choice than ever for our Members.”

The new Sharm El Sheikh route will be operated by BA Euroflyer three times per week throughout the winter season, with a fourth service on Saturdays until 15 December 2023.