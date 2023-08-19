Qatar Airways Launches MotoGP™ Travel Packages for Qatar Grand Prix 2023, Offering Unique Experience

Qatar Airways, the Title Sponsor of Qatar MotoGP™, and Qatar Airways Holidays – the airline’s leisure division, have launched the MotoGP™ travel packages for the upcoming Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 ™ race which will take place from 17-19 November 2023.

The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 MotoGPTM Travel Packages include return flights on Qatar Airways, hotel accommodation, and race tickets that feature unique experiences across the entire racing event. Fans can choose from the Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP™ Experience and the Qatar Airways MotoGP™ VIP Village experience. Privilege Club members can collect Avios on travel packages, and members from select countries can also use Cash + Avios to book packages.

Discover Qatar, the airline’s destination management company, is currently offering tickets only to the Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP™ for all three race days.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It gives Qatar Airways great pride to support MotoGP™ and help fans travel to our beautiful home in Qatar. The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 gives fans the exclusive opportunity to experience the distinguished Lusail International Circuit, a course that has cemented itself as one of the most, highly coveted racing venues for premier motorcycle road racing. It is an event that motorsport devotees do not want to miss out on.”

With the Main Grandstand at the Lusail International Circuit located at the heart of the track, ticket holders will have a clear view of the start line, grid ceremony, pitstops during the race, and finish line, as well as a view of the podium ceremony and trophy presentation after the race.

Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP™ travel packages include:

Return flights

Accommodation

Entrance for all three days of the event

Access to the free seating within Main Grandstand

Access to MotoGP™ Fan Zone inclusive of live entertainment, activities for adults and kids and food court

Access to MotoGP™ merchandising and other merchandising outlets

Easy access to free parking

The Qatar Airways MotoGP™ VIP Village, located above the pit garages inside the paddock area, allows fans to enjoy the track action with exceptional hospitality, synonymous with Qatar Airways, and provides spectacular circuit views, creating the ultimate MotoGP™ experience.

VIP Village Qatar MotoGP™ travel packages include:

Return flights

Accommodation

Access to the VIP Village on Saturday and Sunday

Access to the Grandstand on Friday

Prime viewing spots and comfortable seating

Live race coverage on TV screens

Pit Lane Walk on Saturday and Sunday

Meet and Greet and Q&A Session with world-class drivers

Official programme on Sunday

Refreshments served all day at the complimentary bar

Fans are encouraged to book their unique trip before packages run out by visiting www.qatarairways.com/motogp or book their Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP™ tickets by visiting this link.

The 2023 MotoGP™ race will take place at the world-renowned Lusail International Circuit, which lies on the outskirts of Doha, the capital city of Qatar. The track itself is laid out across 5.4 kilometres, surrounded by artificial grass designed to prevent sand from the neighbouring desert from blowing onto the circuit. The main straight is over a kilometre in length, and the track has a stellar mix of medium and high-speed corners, including multiple quick left-handers, which has proved particularly popularity with drivers.

Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting sports globally, helping fans travel to their favourite events around the world. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Formula 1® (F1), Concacaf, Paris-Saint Germain, the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the Global Kitesurfing Association, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.