Sintoho Rooftop at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Presents a Culinary Celebration of Dim Sum and Beats

Soaring above the city at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya, rooftop hotspot Sintoho is the place to savour a fusion of edgy eats and rhythmic beats from August 15 to 31, 2023. As temperatures peak, guests can cool off in chilled-chic surrounds with dazzling city views while enjoying a special two-week promotional menu celebrating the intricate art of dim sum.

These bite-sized delights from across Asia are expertly crafted in the traditional style and ready to be paired with sinfully good house mocktails.

From 4:00 to 11:00 pm every evening throughout the promotion, guests are invited on a culinary journey that engages all the senses. Harnessing the unique flavours and textures of Asia, the lively menu features creative treats such as Exotic Vegetables Crystal Dim Sum, pillowy Shitake Mushroom Bao and subtly smoky Duck Gyoza. Deep, rich tastes come courtesy of the Wagyu Beef Dim Sum while the dessert, Gyaza Mango and Lemon Grass, offers a zesty kick to close.

The vibrant playlist, ranging from soulful Asian melodies to the lively pulse of contemporary beats, sets the tone for an evening where the dining experience transcends the plate. It’s shared laughter over succulent Lobster Dim Sum, stories passed around as eagerly as the dishes, flowing as easily as the mocktails, and the sense of belonging accompanying each shared plate. Everyone, from families and friends to workmates, is invited to enjoy a feast for the taste buds alongside community, connection and the authentic moments that make life delicious.

For reservations and to discover Kuwait City’s Asian hotspot, call +965 2200 6000.