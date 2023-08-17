Qatar Airways Cup: South Africa and New Zealand Set to Renew Rugby Rivalry at Twickenham Stadium

One of rugby’s greatest rivalries, between South Africa and New Zealand, will be reignited at Twickenham Stadium later this month with the two nations playing for a brand-new trophy, the Qatar Airways Cup on Friday, 25 August at 7.30pm.

With Qatar Airways as Title Sponsor of this fixture, rugby fans from South Africa, New Zealand, the UK and around the world have the perfect means to attend this compelling match-up. The seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” as voted by Skytrax, will take centre stage as the match Naming Rights Partner, and also be the broadcast partner for the Sky Sports coverage in the UK.

Qatar Airways facilitates the movement of rugby fans all over the world to watch their favourite teams compete. The airline flies to more than 160 destinations, including Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in South Africa. It will also resume direct flights to Auckland, New Zealand on 1 September this year.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is honoured to be the Title Sponsor and Naming Rights Partner for this match at Twickenham Stadium, hosting one the greatest rivalries in competitive sports history. The South Africa and New Zealand teams are giants in the world of rugby and we are excited to be part of this journey, while uniting the fans before the start of world cup. Qatar Airways has a long history of supporting global sports, including rugby, Formula 1 and football. We believe in bringing people from all over the world closer together through travel and sport and are proud to continue the expansion of our sports partnership’s portfolio.”

TEG Rugby Live Managing Director, Stephen Cottrell, said: “This partnership with Qatar Airways for this historic match shows the significance of the game, the first time these two nations have played at Twickenham Stadium since 2015. The Springbok and the All Blacks are the last two world cup winners and genuine powerhouses in the game. We expect the match to sell out and encourage supporters to snap up the final few tickets so they don’t miss out on a rare opportunity to see these two nations head-to-head on English soil.”

The All Blacks won the latest clash between the two teams in the Rugby Championship beating the Springboks 35-20 in Auckland.

It has been eight years since the Springboks and the All Blacks met at Twickenham.

